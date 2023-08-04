Watch CBS News
Colorado: A break from the rain as the weekend approaches

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Warmer and drier weather dominates most of Colorado today. 

We could see an isolated shower after 2pm along the I-25 corridor, but the majority of the Denver metro area will be staying dry as we wrap up the week. On the Eastern Plains we do have a threat of severe weather this afternoon and evening. The major threats are damaging hail and wind. 

Today daytime highs will be in the upper 80s across the I-25 corridor with upper 80 and low 90s on the Eastern Plains and Western Slope. 

Saturday we will be in the mid-80s with isolated afternoon showers possible. A few storms could turn strong to severe on the Eastern Plains. 

A cold front arrives Saturday dropping temperatures at least 15 degrees into the 70s on Sunday. 

The fall-like weather will continue on Monday with temperatures staying in the 70s before we quickly warm back up in the mid 80s to close to 90 degrees by the middle to end of next week. Overall, conditions look to be much drier next week. 

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 7:22 AM

