A young girl from Lakewood will shine on stage at the Buell Theatre after being cast as part of the musical "Waitress."

The musical, which features the popular music of Sara Bareilles, is returning to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts starting the day after Thanksgiving.

Waitress DCPA

"We're so excited to have the show back. I have wonderful memories from 2017 when the first national tour came through Denver," said John Ekeberg, Executive Director of Broadway for the DCPA. "The score is just incredible, so catchy and beautiful. But I think the story of a young woman trying to make her way and improve her life resonates with everyone."

Though the show may appeal to many generations, it is not best for young children.

However, one young child from Colorado is joining the cast in Denver as part of the musical.

Maya Lu Monroe, an 8-year-old from Lakewood, was selected as the child who gets to go on stage during each performance to play a small role.

CBS Colorado's Dillon Thomas interviews Maya Lu Monroe. CBS

CBS Colorado was there as the two girls who played the role in 2017, Molly Scotto and Hazel Thompson, welcomed Maya Lu into the Waitress family. The duo gave Maya Lu a bouquet of flowers as well as a ceremonial welcoming pie, playing into the show's theme of a bakery.

Maya Lu has performed in other shows at the DCPA and nearby theatres, but said this opportunity is a dream come true.

"I like performing because I like being in front of people and impressing them," Monroe said.

Small in stature but larger than life in personality, Monroe was the perfect fit to fill the role, as she is supposed to portray a young child in the production. However, getting young children to act in front of large crowds can be more challenging.

Monroe said she was not fearful of the spotlight or size of the Buell Theatre.

"I am very excited because my dream was to perform at the Buell Theater," Monroe said.

The "passing of the pie" for the Waitress musical on stage at the DCPA. CBS

Monroe and the cast of Waitress will be performing a limited number of shows between Friday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 29. Tickets are on sale online.

"It's a wonderful way to spend time with the family over the Thanksgiving holiday," Ekeberg said.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.