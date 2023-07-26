6 horses rescued by DougCo deputies, Animal Law Enforcement in Parker

Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Animal Law Enforcement officers responded to an anonymous animal abuse complaint in the 12300 block of Piney Lake Road in Parker.

Through an investigation, officers saw several horses on a property that were malnourished, documenting that the "animals' rib cages and hip bones were protruding from their bodies."

Animal Law Enforcement Officers Rescue Six Horses. Last week, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies and Animal Law... Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The sheriff's office also says the "barn floor had a large amount of feces and flies, there were stalls with standing urine, and many of the horses did not have access to food or water."

One horse suffered from an open laceration on its neck that needed medical attention, according to the sheriff's office.

RELATED: Cases with almost 200 counts of animal cruelty whittled down to single charge

Members from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Animal Law Enforcement Services seized the six horses and relocated them to an equine rehabilitation facility.

The sheriff's office says the homeowner and caregiver, Jose Covelo, 69, was served with a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty.