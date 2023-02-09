Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado gets $37 million for protection against future wildfires

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado is getting $37 million from the federal government to protect land and mitigate the risk of wildfires. The Biden Administration announced on Thursday that it is expanding funding for protection against future wildfires. 

The Forest Service plans to focus on 16,000 acres this year. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act is being used to help invest. 

cbsn-fusion-two-largest-wildfires-in-colorado-history-could-merge-thumbnail-573318-640x360.jpg
CBS

"This money is generational, we've known what we wanted to do for a long time but we haven't had the funding to do it. And we know we need to work with partners to identify the right places and the right schedules to do this work that will reduce wildfire risk to the community," said Forest Service Regional Forester Frank Beum.

This is all part of the Forest Service's 10-year wildfire crisis strategy. Last year, the project received more than $18 million and maintained 11,000 acres. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 4:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.