The State of Colorado has more than $2.5 billion in unclaimed property they are looking to give back. The Great Colorado Payback program returns lost or forgotten property such as uncashed paychecks, utility deposits, insurance payments, and the contents of abandoned safety deposit boxes.

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The Colorado Department of the Treasury says they have invested in technology, staffing, and outreach to make it easier and faster for Coloradans to reclaim their property. The program has returned $158 million in 2026, processed 163,000 claims in 2026, and the average claim amount is $960. The state says there are still 17 million people, businesses, and organizations that still need to claim. The state says usually one in 10 have some type of unclaimed property.

The unclaimed items include gold and silver bars, expensive necklaces, and rings. The State even says they have had gold teeth, baseball card collections, and silver dollar coins. All of the items collected are in Colorado; nothing outside of the state. The State says this is why they have to verify the right items to the right people.

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"The worst thing is sending the wrong property to the wrong person," Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young said. "This money can help support a family or keep a business running."

The state says you can claim your property in three easy steps. The first is visiting the website, unclaimedproperty.colorado.gov. The second is searching your name and zip code. Do not forget your previous names. The last step is claiming what is yours and providing additional information if necessary. If there is a match, they will send a check in the mail.