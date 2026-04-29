How Coloradans can watch their wallets during Financial Literacy Month

We are rounding out Financial Literacy Month. Every April is dedicated to empowering people to manage, save, and invest money wisely.

According to the Personal Finance Index, U.S. adults only answered about 49% of basic money questions in 2025. However, there are ways to grow your financial literacy with practice, just like any other skill.

These 7 steps can help you build stronger habits and progress toward your goals, says finance company Intuit.

1. Start with the Basics of Personal Finance

Get grounded in the basics. A solid financial foundation starts with understanding core ideas like interest, budgeting, credit, and how money moves through your daily life. These concepts show up everywhere, from student loans and car payments to savings goals.

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2. Consider taking a Personal Finance Course

A personal finance course walks you through key topics like saving, taxes, and managing debt. Many are free or low-cost and can be taken online, through your local community center, or even as part of employee benefits programs.

3. Read Books, Blogs, and Reputable Resources

Money advice is everywhere, but the quality varies (a lot). Sticking to trusted sources helps cut through the noise and make smarter decisions with less guesswork. Books, blogs, and newsletters written by certified financial experts or well-known educators are excellent starting points. Try building a small reading habit each week. The more exposure you get to financial concepts, the more your confidence will grow.

4. Use Financial Tools and Apps

You don't have to manage your money with spreadsheets or notebooks anymore. With just a few taps or clicks, financial apps effortlessly do heavy lifting, like tracking spending and setting savings goals.

5. Practice by Creating a Budget

"Knowledge is power," the old saying goes. But knowledge only translates to power when you apply it. That's where real growth happens. The experience of creating a budget makes your knowledge more powerful. You don't need a complicated spreadsheet to start. Just write down your income and monthly expenses, then track your spending for a few weeks. Seeing your habits on paper (or in an app) can be eye-opening and motivating.

6. Learn About Credit and Debt Management

When you use it wisely, credit can help you reach your financial goals faster. That's why a good credit score is so valuable. It's also helpful to understand concepts like your credit utilization ratio, which is how much of your available credit you're using. When that percentage stays low, your score stays healthier. This goes a long way in keeping any debt you carry manageable and less damaging to your score.

7. Engage in Conversations About Money

Talking about money can be uncomfortable but avoiding the topic until it's too late often makes it harder down the line. Open, honest money conversations are among the most underrated ways to improve your financial literacy.

If you know someone who handles their money well, ask how they do it. You might discuss with parents or friends how they save or approach retirement. And sharing your own wins and missteps creates space for real, judgment-free learning.