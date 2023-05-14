Coloradans bike, walk and dance through downtown Denver for first time at Viva Streets

Coloradans spent Sunday morning roaming the streets of downtown Denver -- biking, walking and even dancing.

For the first time ever, 3.5 miles of downtown streets were closed to vehicles for several hours, but instead stayed open for pedestrians.

"We're just excited to be out here and see what it's like to be on the streets with no cars," said Mandy Rees, who lives nearby. "I mean with each block as we go, we're getting more comfortable knowing how to cross the street, we're sort of learning, but yeah it feels so good to be able to be in places as a pedestrian that have been meant for cars for so long."

Viva Streets Denver started the event to celebrate the city's vibrant neighborhoods and support local business with temporary car-free streets. It's a concept adopted by several other countries.

"We've learned how Latin America and their single via culture really just takes over lots of their streets on Sunday mornings, and we said 'gosh, why can't be bring that kind of thing to Denver,' the city is ready for it," said Andrew Iltis, with Downtown Denver Partnership.

This is the first of four events that will happen throughout the summer. Iltis hopes this also brings attention to pedestrian safety.

"It gives people a chance to try out a route, learn about how to be safe on our streets," he said. "By doing it four times, only four times, we hope that people kind of learn what it's like to have these streets pop up and go away, and hopefully by the end of that people will realize there are a lot of people walking and biking around in the city, maybe I'll just keep my eye out a little more for those folks."

A summer series to allow those like Rees and her family to roam their streets at their own pace.

"I really hope people are enjoying it and you know that we can overcome traffic and cars and get out on the streets a little more on our feet," Rees said.

For more information, visit: www.vivastreetsdenver.com