Vehicle crashes into police car with lights on, results in 4 people with injuries in Colorado

A collision between a vehicle and an Aurora police car that was responding to an emergency call and had its lights on resulted in injuries to four people, including two officers.

It happened on Tuesday evening on South Parker Road near the intersection with East Yale Avenue.

Police said the vehicle hit the police car and caused it to roll over.

Two officers and two passengers from the other car were taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Speed was not described as being a factor.