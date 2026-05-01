College signing days in Denver turn dreams into reality

Senior signing day events give Denver students in their senior year a chance to celebrate their success and their plans for the future.

For Thomas Jefferson High School senior Yasmin Muse, the destination is Northwestern University near Chicago. The plan: study the history and philosophy of medicine, pursue pre-med, and one day become an orthopedic hand surgeon.

For classmate Selemun Measho, it's Temple University in Philadelphia to study environmental engineering, exciting, but not without some anxiety.

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"Nothing's guaranteed. There's also a financial aspect," Measho said. "Just the idea of owing somebody money, it's a little scary."

The two were among Denver Public Schools seniors honored Thursday at Thomas Jefferson High School's College Signing Day, an annual event hosted by the Denver Scholarship Foundation to celebrate students who have committed to a college, university or other postsecondary pathways.

DSF college advisor Alyssa Baker said the event recognizes far more than a signature on a form.

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"This is a really big step in their life to celebrate what's coming after high school," Baker said. "I've seen all the hard work and decisions that have gone on behind the scenes to get to this day, so being able to celebrate with them is just amazing."

Baker added that scholarship support has broadened students' horizons in ways many hadn't anticipated. So has the steady guidance of advisors like Baker.

"Ms. Baker's amazing, she is so helpful," said Measho. "Helping me plan and figure out my college goals, where I want to end up in life, not just as a student but as a person."

"When students have a scholarship, it really opens up opportunities to schools that they didn't think were possible," said Baker.

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Muse credited her school community for helping her reach the finish line.

"I reached this point through the support of my friends, my family, my teachers here at TJ, having a really strong support system to help me out in all this," she said.

DSF Signing Day events are held each May across Denver Public Schools to mark students' transition into what the foundation calls DSF Scholars.

In the 2024-2025 school year, DSF awarded $8.9 million in scholarships to DPS graduates, and since its founding twenty years ago, has awarded more than $81.3 million.

Also, on Thursday, students, families, educators, and community members gathered at the Denver Coliseum for DSST Public Schools Senior Signing Day. Every DSST senior took the stage to announce their college or postsecondary plans. 100% of DSST seniors were admitted to college or a postsecondary program.