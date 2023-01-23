Watch CBS News
Local News

Cole Arts & Science Academy welcomes 20 students from Venezuela

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Cole Elementary welcomes nearly 2 dozen students from Venezuela
Cole Elementary welcomes nearly 2 dozen students from Venezuela 01:44

Twenty students from Venezuela were welcomed at Cole Arts & Science Academy on Monday. The school is already inclusive for students who speak Spanish. 

venezuelan-students-12vo2-transfer-frame-898.jpg
CBS

The welcome included traditional Venezuelan food, an official welcome from the principal and a tour of the school. Cole Arts & Science Academy is in Denver Public Schools that teaches in both English and Spanish. 

Students at the school are from all over the globe, including Mexico, Honduras and Venezuela. 

venezuelan-students-12vo2-transfer-frame-1260.jpg
CBS

"Some of our students are learning in their native language of Spanish and as they progress we teach them a gradual amount of English," said Cole Arts & Science Academy principal Meredith Brown. 

The staff at Cole said they typically don't intake this many students at this point in the school year, but they are happy to have the new students. 

LINK: Denver accepts donations for migrants

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 1:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.