Cole Arts & Science Academy welcomes 20 students from Venezuela

Twenty students from Venezuela were welcomed at Cole Arts & Science Academy on Monday. The school is already inclusive for students who speak Spanish.

The welcome included traditional Venezuelan food, an official welcome from the principal and a tour of the school. Cole Arts & Science Academy is in Denver Public Schools that teaches in both English and Spanish.

Students at the school are from all over the globe, including Mexico, Honduras and Venezuela.

"Some of our students are learning in their native language of Spanish and as they progress we teach them a gradual amount of English," said Cole Arts & Science Academy principal Meredith Brown.

The staff at Cole said they typically don't intake this many students at this point in the school year, but they are happy to have the new students.

