Donations needed for arriving migrants

The City of Denver is accepting donations for migrants arriving in the area. There are various items needed to support those who continue to arrive in the Denver metro area.

Additional Information from the City of Denver:

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5:

Number of Migrants that Arrived Overnight: 75

Total Number of Migrants Served by the City since Dec. 9: approximately 3770

Number of Migrants Sheltered in City Emergency Shelters: 841

Number of Migrants Sheltered in Partner Emergency Shelters: 822

"This is a positive step from President Biden. I'm hopeful these additional resources and enforcement actions will help alleviate the pressures this influx of migrants is putting on Denver and cities across the country. The Administration's offer of funding support and coordination, particularly around sheltering and assistance, is especially critical. I also echo the President's call for Congress to take meaningful action on comprehensive immigration reform. That is the most long term solution to a pressing humanitarian crisis," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in regards to President Biden's border enforcement actions announcement.

The items of most critical need are as follows:

Backpacks and medium size duffel bags

Men's shoes, sneakers and boots, sizes 7 – 10

We are currently only accepting physical item donations during designated times, which are Mondays from 5-8 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. - Noon, and only at Temple Emanuel at 51 Grape Street in Denver. Donation wish lists and drop-off locations/hours are updated frequently. Please do not drop off or offer donations, including food, at shelter sites.



Employment Opportunities

The City and County of Denver will be hiring another 100 Short-Term Shelter Assistants to support the migrant sheltering effort. All positions are on-call and may have routine or variable work schedules. Positions work a minimum of 24 hours and up to 39 hours weekly. Bilingual/Spanish skills are needed, but not required. For more information or to apply, visit www.denvergov.org.