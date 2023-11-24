Cold, snowy weather slows business for some Lakewood stores this Black Friday

The cold and snowy weather may not have been the most appetizing for the average shopper this Black Friday, something that seemed apparent for an outdoor mall like Belmar in Lakewood, where only a few people could be spotted shopping along Alaska Drive, of all names.

But the weather didn't deter everyone. Kristie Weigel was happy to look for Christmas gifts, and maybe something for herself too.

"I'm ready to go," Weigel said. "I'm a native of Colorado, so the snow doesn't bother me."

At Apricot Lane, a clothing boutique in the Belmar shopping district, customers could sip while they shop. The store had a hot chocolate and coffee station to reward patrons for braving the cold.

The cold and snowy weather may not have been the most appetizing for the average shopper this Black Friday, something that seemed apparent for an outdoor mall like Belmar in Lakewood, where only a few people could be spotted shopping along Alaska Drive, of all names. CBS

Stylist Gabby Alvizo, working at Apricot Lane, described the Black Friday crowds as more "calm" than usual, but she says she enjoyed helping the customers who did come in to find their perfect fit and update their wardrobe.

"I just want people to wear something that they'll be comfortable in, and different, of course," Alvizo said. "Be yourself, but don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone."

Stores like Apricot Lane will have deals and sales all weekend, so Alvizo says if the cold scared you away on Friday, don't let it deter you on Saturday, because as shoppers like Weigel say, besides free hot cocoa, something else you can't get online is physically feeling what you're buying.

Stores like Apricot Lane will have deals and sales all weekend. CBS

"I'm definitely a hands-on person. I like to go into the shops, take my time, and try things on if I need to," Weigel said. "If it's cold, put on a warm jacket and you're good to go."