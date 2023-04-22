Cold and snow doesn't deter Colorado Buffalo fans from sold out Folsom Field game Saturday: "It's been a long time since we've all been this excited to see some Colorado football"

Cold and snow doesn't keep Buffs fans from sold out game Saturday

Cold and snow doesn't keep Buffs fans from sold out game Saturday

Cold and snow doesn't keep Buffs fans from sold out game Saturday

The weather didn't stop fans from coming out to celebrate a new era of Colorado Buffalos football.

Snow? No problem. They brought out their fire pits and cold weather apparel and said, "we are ready!"

Saturday morning was a preview of the support that is to come for this team under new head coach Deion "Prime Time" Sanders.

CBS

John Schafer, a CU Buffs fan, admits he has never seen a celebration for a spring football game like this.

"There is nothing like this, it's snowing, it's cold and people are out here partying," said Schafer. "This is a real program now."

Buffs fan John Schafer CBS

Every year for 25 years, the Folsom Prison tailgate has been supporting Buffs football, but this year feels different.

Wade Wimmer, another longtime fan, says he's been waiting since 2001 for a day like this. In 2001, the Buffs finished 10-3 in the Big 12 under Coach Gary Barnett.

"It's prime time!" screamed Wimmer.

RELATED: Coach Prime's impact significant before he even hits the field

The parking lot was full of fans celebrating, from grilling burgers to playing games. It was nonstop fun.

"It is interesting to get here and see the parking lot full, we are normally the only ones, but things have changed with Coach Prime, no doubt," said Jeff Summers, another longtime fan.

CBS

The team boasted a crowd of 47,277 people that brought loyal and new fans out of the woodworks, including former CU Buffs defensive end Alonzo Barrett, who played for the team from 2004-2007.

"He has reignited the fan base," he said, referring to Sanders. "I mean, the spring game is sold out, that has never happened and I don't think any other coach could have did that. It's really Prime Time being Prime Time."

The CU spring game usually draws a few diehard fans to Folsom field and prior to Saturday's game, the record attendance was 17,800 in 2008.

This year, this is the only spring game in the country on a major network's main stream.

RELATED: Colorado Buffaloes' full 2023 football schedule released

"It's been a long time since we've all been this excited to see some Colorado football. Go Buffs! We coming," said Barrett.

Former Buffs defensive end Alonzo Barrett CBS

Buffs are currently top five in the country and they haven't played a single game.

Less than five months ago, they finished 1-11.

You can view the Buffs' full 2023 season schedule here.