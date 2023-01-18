Colorado Buffaloes' full 2023 football schedule released

Deion Sanders won't have the luxury of easing into his first season as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

We knew that the Buffs were going to open next year at TCU and then follow that up with home games against Nebraska and Colorado State.

But on Wednesday the PAC-12 announced the conference portion of the Buffs' schedule and it won't get any easier once Colorado begins conference play.

Coach Prime's first two games will be at Oregon and then home against USC.

So in the Buffs' first five games, they will play a team that played for the National Championship in 2022, the university's two biggest gridiron rivals and then face the Trojans and Ducks, who went a combined 21-6 last season.

Those first two conference games will also be against the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who could easily be a Heisman finalist this year.

Colorado will play a total of six home games including one on Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Stanford. They will also play one Friday night road game on Nov. 11 at Washington State.

Here's a complete look at what Coach Prime's first season will look like in Boulder.