Cold front arrives in Colorado Wednesday night, brings snow and cold

The much anticipated cool down is almost here. A cold front will plow through Colorado tonight and bring an end to our warmer weather very quickly.

Denver hit 71 degrees on Wednesday, our first 70 degree day of the year! Our highs will plummet to the 30s on Thursday. That high will come very early in the morning, so we'll spend most of the day with very chilly temperatures.

Rain will fall first in the Denver area later tonight, then turn to snow early Thursday morning. We don't expect much accumulation, maybe an inch or two of snow. Since we've been so warm, not much may actually accumulate on the ground.

Heavy snow will continue for the high country. We have numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through Thursday evening or Friday morning. Travel through the high country will be tough on Thursday morning, but conditions will improve through the afternoon and evening for northern Colorado. Heavier snow will continue into early Friday morning for the southern mountains.

We are back into the low 40s on Friday with more sunshine. Lingering snow remains in the mountains. We'll be cool and dry for most of the weekend, a few flurries are possible on Saturday night.