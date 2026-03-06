Family hopes community can help solve cold case in Aurora homicide, "Find the courage to come forward"

A grieving family is still searching for answers after 28-year-old Preston Guillory was fatally shot in Aurora in 2024.

His family says he was one of a kind.

"Preston was a funny guy. He loved music and helping people. That was his joy," said his grandmother, Janice Guillory.

"One thing about Preston, he had a huge heart, and he was selfless in all his acts," said his uncle, Bryson Knight. "He would give the shirt off his back if needed, even as a child."

But on June 21, 2024, he was taken from this world when he was shot outside of a gas station at the corner of Peoria Street and East Colfax Avenue in Aurora at 3:30 in the morning.

"Our world was shattered," said Janice Guillory

For nearly two years, Aurora Police have investigated this homicide, but the only lead they have is surveillance video of a possible suspect. But there is hope yet. APD says there were lots of people hanging out at the gas station when the shooting happened who left before police could get statements from them. They think those people may have information that could crack the case. Even a small detail.

"You'd be surprised as to, what little bit of information that could give us a lead on resolving this case," said Janice Guillory.

The Guillory family says solving this case would bring them closure and urges anyone with information to come forward and report it to the police.

"Carrying such a burden is a heavy weight. Find the courage to come forward. To provide the necessary closure for a grieving family," said Janice Guillory.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers. The reward has temporarily been increased to $4,000.