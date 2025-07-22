Coca-Cola to launch new U.S. soda with cane sugar this fall

Trump says Coke agrees to switch formula back to cane sugar, like in Mexico

Coca-Cola said on Tuesday it plans to launch a beverage for the U.S. market that use cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup.

The announcement, which came as the company reported second-quarter earnings, follows a social media post by President Trump last week claiming that he had persuaded Coca-Cola to use real cane sugar in its U.S. cola.

Mr. Trump, who is known to be a fan of Diet Coke, wrote in the July 16 post on Truth Social that he had been "speaking to Coca-Cola" about the suggestion and that "they have agreed to do so."

Coke said the new product will use cane sugar produced in the U.S. and will expand its product range. "This addition is designed to complement the company's strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Coca-Cola already makes soda with cane sugar in Mexico, where it's sold in glass bottles. Coke's U.S. cola formula uses high-fructose corn syrup, according to Coca-Cola's website. The Mexican version is typically pricier when it's imported and sold in the U.S.

Cane sugar is nearly 100% sucrose, which consists of roughly 50% glucose and 50% fructose. By contrast, the most common form of high-fructose corn syrup contains 55% fructose and 45% glucose. Fructose is handled differently in the body than other sugars, and some experts warn that it contribute to a range of health issues.

Coca-Cola on Tuesday reported that net revenue of $12.5 billion in the April to July period, up 1% from the year-ago period and in line Wall Street forecasts, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Net income for the quarter rose 58% to $3.8 billion.

The company attributed its strong performance in part to its marketing, efforts including its "Share a Coke" campaign that features personalized bottles and cans.

contributed to this report.