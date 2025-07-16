Trump says he's convinced Coca-Cola to use can sugar in its U.S. cola

President Trump said that he's convinced Coca-Cola to use real cane sugar in its U.S. cola, writing on his Truth Social app that "this will be a very good move by them."

Mr. Trump, who is a fan of Diet Coke, wrote in the post that he had been "speaking to Coca-Cola" about the suggestion, adding that "they have agreed to do so." Coca-Cola didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS MoneyWatch.

Coca-Cola already produces its eponymous drink with cane sugar outside the U.S., most notably in Mexico, where it's sold in glass bottles. But in the U.S., the soda is made with high-fructose corn syrup, according to Coca-Cola's website.

"I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!" Trump wrote in his post.

