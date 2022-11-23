Club Q suspected gunman's estranged father reacts to deadly shooting

The father of the suspected gunman in the Club Q shooting said he has been estranged from his son in recent years. Aaron Brink lives in California and achieved fame as an MMA fighter.

Aaron Brink has also has appeared on and off in pornographic movies under the stage name "Dick Delaware." Court records show that Aaron Brink is the biological father of Anderson Lee Aldrich.

"You know Mormons don't do gay, we don't do gay, there are no gays in the Mormon church. We don't do gay," said Aaron Brink.

Online records show Aaron Brink has been arrested in three states, spent time in prison, and has struggled with substance abuse, according to his online biography.

"He's pissed off, he's pissed off at me, he wants to poke at the old man," said Aaron Brink.

Aldrich is accused of opening fire in the LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, killing five and injuring more than a dozen others. Aldrich appeared in court virtually on Wednesday morning for a first advisement and is scheduled for a court appearance on Dec. 6.