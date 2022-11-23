Watch CBS News
Local News

Club Q suspected gunman's estranged father reacts to deadly shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Club Q shooter's father speaks out following court appearance
Club Q shooter's father speaks out following court appearance 00:33

The father of the suspected gunman in the Club Q shooting said he has been estranged from his son in recent years. Aaron Brink lives in California and achieved fame as an MMA fighter

Aaron Brink has also has appeared on and off in pornographic movies under the stage name "Dick Delaware." Court records show that Aaron Brink is the biological father of Anderson Lee Aldrich. 

club-q-shooter-father-4sot-transfer-frame-15.jpg
CBS

"You know Mormons don't do gay, we don't do gay, there are no gays in the Mormon church. We don't do gay," said Aaron Brink. 

Online records show Aaron Brink has been arrested in three states, spent time in prison, and has struggled with substance abuse,  according to his online biography.

"He's pissed off, he's pissed off at me, he wants to poke at the old man," said Aaron Brink.

anderson-aldrich-mug-no-background.jpg
Anderson Aldrich  Colorado Springs Police

Aldrich is accused of opening fire in the LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs on  Saturday night, killing five and injuring more than a dozen others. Aldrich appeared in court virtually on Wednesday morning for a first advisement and is scheduled for a court appearance on Dec. 6.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 4:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.