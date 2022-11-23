Club Q suspect got guns back after 2021 arrest, but sealed records raise questions about red flag law

Colorado's red flag law took effect Jan. 1, 2020 - well before Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested for an alleged threat with weapons.

The woman who owns the home where it occurred tells CBS News Colorado that security cameras show the man entering her house with his mother last year. Police were called as the man, 21 years old at the time, was live-streaming a video, which was also provided to CBS News Colorado by the homeowner.

"This is your boy, I've got the [police] ... outside," he says in the video. "They've got a bead on me. You see that right there? They got their f*****g rifles out. If they breach, I'm gonna f*****g blow it to holy hell. So go ahead, come on in boys, let's see it."

In the video, you can see he was wearing body armor and carrying a weapon.

The neighborhood was evacuated. No one was harmed. The man eventually surrendered. He was accused of threatening his mother with a bomb, but charges were later erased.

A friend of the suspect told us he later got his guns back.

Xavier Kraus-Aldrich, a former neighbor., told CBS News Colorado "After the court thing got taken care of he got his guns back legally and he showed them to me"

Colorado's red flag law was in effect at the time. State Rep. Tom Sullivan, a Democrat, sponsored the bill.

Acting to counter a possible red flag law, El Paso County declared itself a "Second Amendment preservation county."

Sullivan said, as a result, El Paso County is the type of community that would allow that type of activity and haa no recourse against anybody involved in it.

At a news conference Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers spoke up.

"I would caution against an assumption that the circumstances of this case would lead to application of the red flag law," he said.

All records on the arrest last year have been sealed.