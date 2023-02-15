Club Q shooting victims, heroes honors at Colorado State Capitol

State lawmakers took time to honor the victims and survivors of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

CBS

CBS

After the House convened, lawmakers remembered the five who were killed as well as the heroes who stopped the gunman. Several lawmakers talked about the fear the LGBTQ+ community deals with every day, and the impact it has on their lives — from becoming victims of crime to increased suicide rates.

Club Q in Colorado Springs announced it will reopen this fall after five people were killed, and more than a dozen were injured when a gunman opened fire in November 2022.

The club will create a permanent tribute for the victims, and the club hired two of the victims to be on staff.

RELATED: