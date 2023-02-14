Club Q announces timeline for reopening in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs nightclub where a mass shooting took place last year has announced a timeline for reopening. Club Q is planning to open its doors again this fall. It plans to include a permanent standing tribute to honor the victims of the shooting.

Designs for the tribute are expected to be delivered within the next 4 to 6 weeks.

CBS

Five people were killed in the shooting and 17 people were also wounded. The 22-year-old shooter is charged with hate crimes, murder and attempted murder.

Staff at the gay nightclub say they have brought on two of the shooting survivors as part of their staff.