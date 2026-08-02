Closure of Swan Mountain Road in Colorado continues; Summit County targets reopening before school starts

A major route connecting Breckenridge and Keystone is still closed months after construction began, and Summit County officials now say they're aiming to reopen Swan Mountain Road before students head back to school, so long as the weather cooperates.

The road has been closed since mid-April for a major reconstruction project that county officials say turned out to be more complicated than expected. While crews originally hoped to have the roadway open by now, recent rain has delayed the final paving and striping needed before traffic can return. The majority of the construction is complete, according to Summit County Road and Bridge Department bridge officials. However, heavy rain continues to erode sections of the road surface, requiring additional repairs before asphalt can be laid.

Despite the closure, some people have continued ignoring barricades and entering the construction zone.

CBS Colorado's reporter in the mountains Spencer Wilson observed cyclists and other users traveling on the closed roadway, while drone video captured people riding through the active work area. The Summit County Sheriff's Office has also responded to at least one incident during the closure, where body camera shows deputies arresting a man on suspicion of DUI, and riding a dirt bike through the construction zone.

Local cyclist Kaylyn Krummen said she understands why people are eager to get the road back but believes the closure should be respected.

"There's probably hazards out there, and it's probably closed for a reason," Krummen said.

CBS

Many cyclists use Swan Mountain Road as a connection between Summit County's resort communities, making the prolonged closure especially noticeable during the busy summer riding season.

"It needed some serious reconstruction, and they're repairing it, so we're super excited about it," Krummen said. "I feel like it's taken a long time, but hopefully it'll be much improved. My kids ride the bus over Swan Mountain every day, so we're pretty excited to see the repairs."

Another local cyclist, Lauren Immel, said the closure hasn't significantly affected her, but she's looking forward to having the route available again.

"It'll definitely be more fun to have that as an option once it's open," Immel said, adding with a laugh that it's also "easier to get to Taco Tuesday at Keystone when it's open."

County officials said several factors have complicated the project, including steep and unstable slopes, wildfire concerns and weather conditions. They also say the road cannot be widened because of the surrounding terrain and the fact that the adjacent land is owned by the U.S. Forest Service.

Questions have also surfaced about adding a dedicated bike path along Swan Mountain Road, but county officials said that idea has been discussed for decades and remains financially and environmentally challenging. Previous estimates put construction costs at more than $20 million, not including the federal environmental review process. Instead, the county said it's exploring visual improvements that could help cyclists feel safer while continuing to encourage drivers and cyclists to share the road. Officials note they do not have a history of significant bicycle-vehicle crashes on Swan Mountain Road and point to Summit County's extensive recreational path system as an alternative for non-motorized users.

Additional work remains after the road reopens. Phase three of the project will include more slope stabilization, rockfall mitigation, protective netting and improvements at nearby intersections. That work could begin next summer or be pushed to 2028 to avoid overlapping with planned construction at I-70 Exit 203.

For now, county officials are asking residents and visitors to be patient as crews finish the final stages of a project they said are necessary to rebuild one of Summit County's most heavily traveled mountain roads.