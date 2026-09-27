Former IRS agent accused of filing fake tax returns for Colorado drug dealers

A Commerce City man who previously worked for the Internal Revenue Service is now charged with filing fake tax returns on behalf of alleged drug dealers. The accountant had previously declared his candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

A federal grand jury indictment accuses Clinton Roosevelt Dale, 51, of creating businesses representing legitimate income of two people he knew or believed made money from the sale of narcotics.

One of those two clients was an undercover agent from the IRS Criminal Investigation team who allegedly told Roosevelt "I get my money selling white" and "I sell cocaine," according to the indictment.

The other client was an unnamed Denver man who "earned virtually all of his income through the illegal sale of drugs, primarily cocaine," as stated in the indictment.

Dale has operated Blue Bear Tax Solutions in Denver since 2014. According to the indictment, the fraudulent tax returns were filed from 2023 to 2025.

One client's returns repeatedly listed him on 1040 forms as the owner of a construction company "despite the fact that Client A had never operated a construction company and that, in reality, during each of those years, Client A's principal business activity was illegally selling drugs," as stated in the indictment. Over the three years of the alleged scheme, Dale claimed deductions for that client's business expenses totaled more than $101,000.

The second client (the undercover agent) was stated to be an event planner in the tax returns Dale prepared and filed for him. That client's business expense deductions totaled nearly $53,000.

Dale's scheme not only allowed his clients to avoid paying taxes on fake business expense deductions, it gave his clients the chance to use the tax returns as proof of income, federal investigators claim. With that proof, the purported drug dealers purchased homes and luxury cars, according to the indictment.

Dale created his tax service shortly after resigning from his position with the IRS in 2014, per the indictment. He had been employed there as a revenue agent since 2003, and was responsible for "conducting civil tax examinations and audits of small businesses, self-employed individuals, partnerships, and smaller corporations to determine federal tax compliance and liability."

Dale resigned, according to the indictment, after an internal IRS investigation concluded he "claimed mileage reimbursements to which he was not entitled, engaged in lack of candor, and misused his government issued travel credit card," as stated in the indictment.

The Denver-based grand jury handed down the indictment Sept. 19. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced the dozen charges -- willfully preparing false tax returns and money laundering -- against Dale on Tuesday.

At that time, Dale maintained a website dedicated to his candidacy for a seat in the U.S. Senate. That website has since been taken down. The domain name appears to be now unclaimed.

A five-day jury trial in Dale's case is scheduled to begin Nov. 16.

A CBS Colorado phone call to Blue Bear Tax Solutions requesting comment has not been returned.