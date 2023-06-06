Clear Creek County Commissioners condemn sheriff's office after Christian Glass murder, parents call for sheriff's resignation

Tuesday morning during their regularly scheduled board of county commissioners meeting, the Clear Creek County Commissioners called out the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office for not taking full responsibility for Christian Glass's death last year.

Christian Glass Glass family

CBS News Colorado has attached the full statement but pulled these sentences out:

"The Board does not believe that the Sheriff has adequately accepted responsibility for his central role in this tragedy or the need to swiftly correct all of the gaps in training and protocols that existed at the time of Christian's death. The Board embraces its responsibility to do all it can, within its authority, to accomplish reforms that enable the Sheriff to better focus on his core mission of public safety and justice."

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office had issued an apology for the death of Christain Glass earlier this year in May saying in part that the Sheriff's "officers failed to meet expectations in their response to Christian Glass when he called for assistance."

Now, Glass's parents Simon and Sally Glass are asking for the resignation of Sheriff Rick Albers and applauding the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) for speaking up against someone working under the same government umbrella.

Bodycam footage shows Christian Glass, 22, before a deputy or deputies shot and killed him in Silver Plume on June 10, 2022. Cleer Creak Sheriff's Office

"Sheriff Albers' refusal to accept any personal responsibility for this unjustifiable loss of life demonstrates a lack of leadership and a disregard for the trust placed in him by the community. Sally and Simon Glass join the Board in condemning Sheriff Albers' conduct and call for his resignation. By resigning, Sheriff Albers can begin to acknowledge and take responsibility for the failures that occurred under his watch. Only then can we begin to rebuild the shattered trust between law enforcement and the community they are sworn to protect," a statement from their attorney said.

In their statement, the BOCC also drew focus to their next steps to prevent tragedies like Glass's in the future by focusing on distinguishing mental health crisis from public safety concerns and having appropriately trained mental health crisis co-responders on call.