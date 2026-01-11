Cleanup for Colorado shopping center could begin soon, more than three months after fire

More than three months after a fire destroyed more than a dozen businesses in a shopping center in Colorado's Nederland community, many residents are still pushing for the debris to be cleaned up. Now, a solution may be on the horizon as soon as this week.

It's been nearly 100 days since John Thompson's business, 'Mountain Man', burned down in the fire, but he continues to walk by what's left nearly every day.

"It's like your ex-boyfriend who lives in town still. You just want to move on, just go the hell somewhere else," Thompson said.

New location of Mountain Man in Nederland CBS

Thompson has since moved to a new spot across the street and credits his community for helping him get back on his feet, but hopes the reminder of the fire will be gone soon.

"Just keep moving," said Thompson. "If you sit down, you won't get back up."

His loyal customers, like Kaia Cole, say they also want crews to keep moving toward cleanup.

Cole said, "I feel like we're probably a little bit forgotten up here."

According to Colorado law, Colorado Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) requires asbestos testing before demolition. But because of the building's state after the fire, testing experts working for Tebo Properties say they could only test part of it. While Tebo Properties' records show those tests came back showing no asbestos was present, the state said they still required special cleanup for the missed areas, which could be lengthy and expensive. The back-and-forth itself has taken weeks.

"A building burns down, there's obviously going to be some toxic things. So, anything toxic in there should have been cleaned up a while ago," said Cole.

CDPHE provided a statement in December, in part explaining, "Our role is to ensure cleanup does not release asbestos or other hazardous materials into the environment."

Now, a spokesperson for Tebo Properties says they have put in a new application to meet those requirements, stating:

"We've been working closely with CDPHE, the Town of Nederland and Congressman Neguse's office to work through some very specific requirements related to the safe removal of debris and further soil testing. We've been waiting on the appropriate approvals since mid-December, and we're ready to start clearing debris immediately so that the rebuilding process can begin."

A spokesperson for the property says they hope to reach a solution with the state and start the clean-up process this week, as these delays have also held up some insurance payouts.

Some Nederland residents say they are relieved to hear the news, but are still waiting to see progress at the site.