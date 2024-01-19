Clara Brown Commons opens to provide affordable housing units in Denver's east side

"It didn't bother me to be the first to move in because it gave me an opportunity to go on every floor and pray," expressed Rev. Brown.

The couple is living off their retirement money, but Brown is just happy to be back in the city that raised him.

"We are just very blessed to be here, and this is a wonderful opportunity for us, especially in our retirement age," said Brown.

Alicia Biggs with Mile High Ministries says the organization has been working on making this a reality for decades.

"It's just the best feeling to be able to know that these families now have a place that they can call home, it is not just an apartment, this is a community," said Biggs.

For it to come to fruition means saving families from living in their cars or on the streets and bringing people who were displaced from Denver's eastside neighborhood back.

"Rent is so expensive in Colorado, people are having a very difficult time trying to find a place to live that they can afford, and so here, people can afford this," said Biggs.

It's a block on Denver's eastside neighborhood that's being transformed. The rental units will be affordable, serving households earning less than 30% of the area median income.

"So, people pay rent anywhere from $50 to $1,400, depending on their income and what they can afford," said Biggs.

CBS

The units are equipped with modern amenities including a dishwasher, washer and dryer, refrigerator, freezer, ceiling fans, and coat closers.

The Clara Brown Commons meets 2020 Enterprise Green Communities certifiable standards and features Energy Star appliances, electric vehicle charging stations, photovoltaic solar panels, and storm-resistant construction materials.

The complex also has a fitness room and a chapel, where people can either pray or meditate. Clara Brown, a 19th century Denver pioneer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist is the inspiration behind this project.

"We've taken her legacy and we will continue it here by allowing families to have a safe, warm, and beautiful community to live in," said Biggs.

It's a project where several organizations, families and corporations teamed up to make this reality, including Denver's Department of Housing and Stability.

Biggs adds there are still units available, those interested can find more information on their website here.

CBS

The $27.5 million project is a true community effort HOST provided $1,850,000. Other partners include the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority and the Colorado Division of Housing.

A total of 2,131 affordable units that have received city financing, according to HOST are currently under construction at 29 sites throughout Denver. An additional 291 income-restricted units are in the planning stage.

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver is also opening 17-income restricted townhomes next to the apartment complex within the next week.

A future phase looks to provide additional space for community services like job training, family advocacy, early childhood education and youth mentoring.