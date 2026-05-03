Cinco de Mayo celebrations across Denver bring opportunity for local vendors

Cinco de Mayo celebrations filled neighborhoods across Denver this weekend, from downtown to Westwood, drawing thousands of attendees despite concerns among some immigrant communities about changing policies and enforcement.

Heavy traffic into downtown reflected the scale of festivities across the metro area, where events also provided a key economic boost for local vendors.

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From live music downtown to the "Chicano Pride Ride" at La Raza Park, a fundraising event supporting college scholarships, the celebrations highlighted culture, community, and resilience. Streets were lined with families waving flags, riding motorcycles and gathering in large numbers.

"We're celebrating Cinco de Mayo," said Britney Trevizo, attending the Westwood celebration.

In Denver, the holiday has grown beyond a single day of recognition into a broader celebration of culture and community.

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"Experiencing the culture, supporting community," said Zandilay Hainesworth.

Thousands attended events featuring Latin music, traditional Mexican food and local vendors. For longtime businesses like Carnitas Don Juan, participating is both tradition and opportunity.

"For us, Cinco de Mayo always marks the start of the season," said co-owner Juan Fuentes. "To celebrate it where we can see our community come out is really important."

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For other small business owners, the weekend can be critical to their bottom line. José Alfredo Martínez, owner of Tacos y Salsas, said the event helps offset slower business tied to broader concerns.

"A lot of people are not going out as much, they're scared to go out, and work has been impacted too," Martínez said.

He added that immigration concerns and safety worries have weighed on the community in recent months, but support during events like Cinco de Mayo remains strong.

"It's been a year where a lot has revolved around our community, and not that many people are feeling too safe right now," he said.

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Others say the visibility these events provide is essential for growth and survival. Lucero Sandoval Lopez, co-owner of Sandoval Lopez Inc., said festivals help businesses recover from economic setbacks.

"Economically, our business did get hit a little bit, but events like this really help us grow," Sandoval Lopez said.

As music played and families gathered, many said the celebrations served as a reminder of unity and resilience.

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"We've got to be strong; if we stick together, we will make it through," Sandoval Lopez said.

Events are expected to continue through Sunday across the Denver area, offering more opportunities for residents to celebrate.