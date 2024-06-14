Watch CBS News
Man has life-threating injuries in Colorado shooting at Church's Texas Chicken restaurant in Aurora

By Josh Lowensohn

/ CBS Colorado

A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a Church's Texas Chicken restaurant in Aurora on Friday. 

According to the Aurora Police Department press release, police officers responded to the report of a shooting at the restaurant at 11900 E. Colfax Avenue after a call received at 4:45 p.m. 

Investigators say there was a fight fight between a man who was alone and a couple. The confrontation escalated, and the man who was with a woman is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting the man who was alone. 

The victim was taken to to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the two suspects left the scene.

There was no other information about the anyone involved in the shooting at the time of the press release.   

Anyone with information can call the Aurora PD non-emergency number at 303-627-3100.

