Church music teacher arrested for sex assault charges in El Paso County
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has arrested a church music teacher on sexual assault charges. Robert Gordon works at the First United Pentecostal Church in Security.
Investigators said the parents of the victim, a 14-year-old boy, found inappropriate text messages between their child and the suspect.
Gordon was arrested on Thursday. Investigators believe there could be more victims.
Gordon also worked as a school bus driver for other districts in the area.
