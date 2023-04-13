Watch CBS News
Church music teacher arrested for sex assault charges in El Paso County

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has arrested a church music teacher on sexual assault charges. Robert Gordon works at the First United Pentecostal Church in Security. 

Investigators said the parents of the victim, a 14-year-old boy, found inappropriate text messages between their child and the suspect. 

Gordon was arrested on Thursday. Investigators believe there could be more victims. 

Gordon also worked as a school bus driver for other districts in the area. 

