Christmas village bringing holiday joy to Colorado senior living community

It's the little things that come together to create a magical Christmas village south of Denver that's spreading joy inside one senior living community.

The miniature display is the passion project of Matthew Agnew, the maintenance director at Legacy Village of Castle Pines.

Agnew's holiday tradition began more than three decades ago and has grown year after year. After decades of working in senior living communities, Agnew decided to share his Christmas villages with the residents he serves.

"I've worked in senior living for the last 35 years, and we decided to bring it into the communities," Agnew said.

Santas, ski lifts, ice skating bliss, and even a roller coaster are new this year, and each tiny detail holds meaning. One building in the village is a Dairy Queen, a nod to the spot where Agnew and his wife went on their first date. Other scenes include ski lifts, ice skating, whimsical rides, and characters from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

At Legacy Village, the display reflects the community's values.

"One of our values here is to be loving," Agnew said. "This is the way I show love to all our residents."

Residents not only adore the village, they help bring it to life. Together, they sprinkle snow, add decorations, and carefully place each piece, turning the setup into a shared tradition.

"It's such a good tradition," one resident said.

From tea cup rides to holiday favorites, the mini village serves as a cheerful escape during a season that can be difficult for some.

"This is a time of year where a lot of people can feel unhappy, even though it's the holidays," Agnew said. "This just brings some joy to their lives."

And for those who experience it year after year, the impact is clear.

"I can't think of anything that uplifts them more than this village every year," Agnew added.