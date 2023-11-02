Christmas tree arrives at Outlets at Castle Rock in Colorado

The Outlets at Castle Rock are getting ready for the holidays with the arrival of its Christmas tree. The white fir is 55 feet tall and comes from Mt. Shasta, Calif.

The Christmas tree at the Outlets at Castle Rock is a 55-feet-tall white fir and comes from Mt. Shasta, Calif. CBS

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the outlet parking lot where the semi hauling it was parked before dawn on Thursday.

When the tree is installed and decorated, it will be 15 feet taller than the Big Blue Bear at the Colorado Convention Center and 10 feet taller than the Hollywood sign.

The Outlets at Castle Rock are getting ready for the holidays with the arrival of its Christmas tree. CBS

The tree will feature 8,000 multicolored lights and 5,000 ornaments by the time of the tree lighting celebration set for Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.