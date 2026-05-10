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Children's Hospital Colorado celebrates moms with Mother's Day photoshoot

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Children's Hospital Colorado's neonatal intensive care unit wanted to do something special for Mother's Day to celebrate mothers and their newborns.

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Children's Hospital Colorado

The Sunshine Committee, comprising staff and volunteers) arranged for a "mommy & me" photoshoot for the families to celebrate the early days of parenthood.

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Children's Hospital Colorado

"In addition to documenting the cuteness, this photoshoot brought a little extra joy and a pause for these NICU families during prolonged health journeys for their little ones," the hospital said.

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Children's Hospital Colorado

The hospital's NICU treats more than 2,000 infants each year, offering medical care for a variety of conditions, as well as psychological support and social workers for more personalized care.

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Children's Hospital Colorado

Hospital officials say they have one of the highest NICU patient volumes in the nation.

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Children's Hospital Colorado

The committee says it hopes these photos can help bring some levity to families during a stressful time.

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