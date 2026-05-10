Children's Hospital Colorado celebrates moms with Mother's Day photoshoot

Children's Hospital Colorado's neonatal intensive care unit wanted to do something special for Mother's Day to celebrate mothers and their newborns.

Children's Hospital Colorado

The Sunshine Committee, comprising staff and volunteers) arranged for a "mommy & me" photoshoot for the families to celebrate the early days of parenthood.

Children's Hospital Colorado

"In addition to documenting the cuteness, this photoshoot brought a little extra joy and a pause for these NICU families during prolonged health journeys for their little ones," the hospital said.

Children's Hospital Colorado

The hospital's NICU treats more than 2,000 infants each year, offering medical care for a variety of conditions, as well as psychological support and social workers for more personalized care.

Children's Hospital Colorado

Hospital officials say they have one of the highest NICU patient volumes in the nation.

Children's Hospital Colorado

The committee says it hopes these photos can help bring some levity to families during a stressful time.