Children's Hospital Colorado expands urgent care services to Parker area
Children's Hospital Colorado announced Wednesday it's expanding its services to the South Metro area.
The hospital is opening an urgent care facility for patients in the Parker area. Hospital leaders say the facility is different because each doctor is board certified in pediatric care.
Officials say the urgent care will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at Crown Crest Boulevard.
