Child rape suspect wanted out of Louisiana arrested in Denver

U.S. Marshals in Colorado have located and arrested a Louisiana child rape suspect in Denver. James Connolly, 43, was wanted by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on a felony arrest warrant for first-degree rape- victim under 13 years of age, according to the U.S. Marshals Service's Colorado Violent Offender Task Force.

James Connolly was wanted by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on a felony arrest warrant for first-degree rape. U.S. Marshal's Service

Investigators said Connolly was also wanted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for felony aggravated crimes against nature.

The arrest warrant was issued, according to investigators, on Aug. 12 after the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation that Connolly had allegedly repeatedly raped a child known to him who was under the age of 13.

This week, investigators said they learned that Connolly may be in the Denver metro area, working maintenance for a company located near I-270 and York Street.

Deputy U.S. Marshals from Denver and Task Force Officers from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Englewood Police Department, and Colorado Department of Corrections set up surveillance on the business on Tuesday, where Connolly was believed to be working. They said he was using an alias of "Alli" and had "significantly changed his physical appearance."

James Connolly U.S. Marshal's Service

Despite those changes, investigators said they were able to positively identify him as he drove into the parking lot of the business and took him into custody.

Connolly was taken to the Adams County Jail, where he was booked on both the outstanding child rape warrant and the aggravated crimes against nature warrant from Louisiana. He is currently pending extradition.