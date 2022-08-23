Child killed, 4 others seriously injured in rollover crash

A child has died after a rollover accident on Smith Road & Albion

A child has died from serious injuries suffered in a rollover crash in Denver. The crash happened on Smith Road at Albion.

CBS

Police said two adults and three children were in the vehicle when the driver lost control and it rolled. Those who survived suffered serious injuries.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the driver lost control.