Watch CBS News
Local News

Child killed, 4 others seriously injured in rollover crash

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A child has died after a rollover accident on Smith Road & Albion
A child has died after a rollover accident on Smith Road & Albion 00:17

A child has died from serious injuries suffered in a rollover crash in Denver. The crash happened on Smith Road at Albion. 

deadly-rollover.jpg
CBS

Police said two adults and three children were in the vehicle when the driver lost control and it rolled. Those who survived suffered serious injuries. 

Investigators are trying to figure out how the driver lost control.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 2:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.