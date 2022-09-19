'It's a tragedy, heart goes out to the family:' Young boy killed after scooter crash with car in Arvada

A small pile of flowers and letters written by loved ones mark the spot where the unthinkable happened Saturday night. A little after 7:30 p.m., Arvada police say a car and an electric scooter collided on Candelas Parkway. On the scooter was a young boy, who died early Sunday morning.

"There was just a bunch of cop cars and it was taped off," said Diana Merrin-Goetz, who witnessed the aftermath of the accident on Candelas Parkway Saturday.

"At first I thought the guy might have hit a pole or something in the middle of the street because there was so much debris," says Merrin-Goetz, "I saw a car and that's all I saw because I didn't want to see more."

A day later, she would learn that what she didn't see was a fatal collision involving a child. Arvada Police say a boy was riding an electric scooter when he collided with a car. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. Early Sunday morning, the boy passed away.

"I can't even imagine. My heart goes out to those parents," says Merrin-Goetz.

The news traveled to neighbors Sunday, online and in person.

"Some little kids were here at the garage sale earlier and they explained to me the whole situation and what happened that a little boy was hit," says Michele Hackbarth, who heard the news from a classmate of the boy killed.

"It's heartbreaking really, and this little girl was 6 years old," says Hackbarth, "she was very aware of what's going on. She had a lot of emotion and it's really sad. It touched her a lot for being so young," says Hackbarth.

Neighbors say speeding has been a problem on Candelas Parkway in the past. The accident is a sobering reminder to slow down and look both ways

"It's a tragedy, heart goes out to the family," says Hackbarth.

The Arvada Police Department's crash team is investigating the accident to determine if any charges should be filed. Investigators are looking at all potential factors.