Child care center opening in Denver area with no existing child care

Colorado has a child care crisis. There is only enough child care available for less than half of the children who would benefit from it. That is what inspired Mile High United Way to transform part of its building into a brand new early learning center.

"This community happens to be one of those child care deserts, so we thought, 'If we're going to live our mission, unite the community together, this is how we could use our space,'" said Christine Benero, President & CEO of Mile High United Way.

The Tamara M. Sparks Early Learning Center has 5 classrooms and will accept 60 children from 6-weeks to 5-years-old. Mile High United Way is partnering with Mile High Early Learning to operate the center.

"One of the things we know in Colorado is that having high quality child care is key to our economy," Benero explained. "It is what allows parents to be able to go to work; and it's what starts little ones off to a great start to have a healthy future."

The center will be run on a sliding fee scale, and some slots are open to Mile High United Way employees.

"We are underwriting their tuition because we believe it's the best investment we can make in our employees," Benero said.

Catalina Gonsales is thrilled. Gonsales manages the United Families program at Mile High United Way. She works with families to prepare their little ones for school. When she had her daughter, Analia, she and her family had to have some difficult conversations about whether she could keep working.

"I love to work. I love what I do. At the same time, I needed help to take care of my little one. It was just feeling very hopeless," Gonsales told CBS News Colorado.

Now Gonsales can continue to earn money that supports her family, while knowing that Analia is safe, and nurtured right in the same building.

Mile High United Way will hold a Grand Opening Celebration for the new learning center on Saturday, September 18, 2024 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. That same day, the organization will be holding it's annual Women United Village, a baby shower for new mothers who are already apart of Mile High United Programming. You can support these new moms by making a donation of new baby supplies.

