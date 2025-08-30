Chicanos hold Denver moratorium in remembrance of fatal Vietnam protest

Friday evening, people met at the Colorado State Capitol to mark the 55th anniversary of the National Chicano Moratorium.

"It's important to remember our history," said Alfredo Carvajal of Aurora Unidos, who helped organize the 2025 Chicano Moratorium. "We do it for, to continue, the memory of that; of our history, of our people, but also to make demands."

Protesters at 1970 National Chicano Moratorium Briseno family

On August 29th, 1970, between 20,000-30,000 Mexican-American or "Chicano" activists, including Denver's Corky Gonzales and 100 Chicanos from Colorado, marched in L.A. to protest the Vietnam War, and the nation's disproportionate draft of Latino men. Although the event began as a peaceful march, the Library of Congress says violence broke out after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene. Approximately 200 people were arrested and three were killed, including a local journalist. There was also a march in Denver.

Carvajal says this year's demonstration is just as necessary as the one 55 years ago because Mexicans and Mexican Americans are facing a new threat, detainment and deportation by ICE.

"It's important to continue protecting La Raza and being there for our community members," said Carvajal.

Jesus Loayza is a public defender. He says he came to the Chicano Moratorium because immigrants are being targeted and denied their due process

"We have seen in the past six months that some clients being charged for the first time with criminal offenses are being deported before their case has even been adjudicated," said Loyaza.

He thinks people need to come together to protect their community, Chicano or not.

"I know that we're not the only ones that are hanging on by a thread, and we only get out of the situation by building power, and power is organized people and organized money," said Loyaza.