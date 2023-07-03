After rain delays and uncertainty, Shane van Gisbergen wins historic NASCAR Chicago Street Race

From street course to weather, NASCAR drivers expect the unexpected in Chicago From street course to weather, NASCAR drivers expect the unexpected in Chicago 02:15

After a record-setting amount of rain, three canceled concerts and hours of uncertainty, three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural 2023 Chicago Street Race.

It was the New Zealander's NASCAR Cup Series debut — marking the first time since 1963 that a rookie won his first Cup Series race.

Van Gisbergen and other drivers competed for 75 laps after the race was shortened due to expected darkness following several weather delays.

Earlier in the day, Cole Custer was declared the Loop 121 winner after heavy rains and flash flooding warnings forced NASCAR officials to call the previously postponed race after just 25 laps.

Custer was in the lead for all 25 laps, but shortly after the race commenced around 5:30 p.m. local time, lightning in the vicinity prompted a rain delay, which eventually led to an official postponement.

"With standing water and flooding a significant issue at the race track and throughout the city, there was no option to return to racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations," NASCAR said in a statement. "Throughout the entire planning process for the Chicago Street Race, our relationship with the City of Chicago has been strong and among the most valuable assets in reaching this historic weekend. In the spirit of that partnership, returning on Monday for the completion of a NASCAR Xfinity Series event two laps short of halfway was an option we chose not to employ. Based on several unprecedented circumstances, NASCAR has made the decision to declare Cole Custer the winner of the race."

Record downpours on Sunday led to several flash flood warnings throughout the day as fans wondered if they would see a race at all.

Three of the four concerts scheduled for the weekend, including The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert and Charley Crockett, were canceled due to the weather.

Chicago's Grant Park had been transformed from an expansive green oasis with impressive landmarks, into a thrilling 2.2-mile course featuring 12 exhilarating turns. Set against the backdrop of one of the world's most iconic and recognizable cityscapes, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, was formed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Last year, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot and NASCAR forged a three-year agreement to introduce a street course in bustling Chicago. This visionary concept sparked months of meetings, extensive planning, and collaborative efforts among various departments and community members.

Julie Giese, President of the Chicago Street Race, and her team understand the significance of this historic moment.

"It's an education process. We needed to learn Chicago, Chicago needed to learn NASCAR, and I think now that we are here, there's just this great buzz that we are about to make history," Giese told CBS News.

Hundreds of tires can be found spread across Grant Park in preparation for NASCAR Chicago's street race. Analisa Novak/CBS News

The once-bustling pedestrian areas have been completely transformed, now covered with hundreds of spare tires, while diligent crews meticulously position their vehicles for final rounds of inspections and checks.

Leading up to the race, drivers like Connor Mosack had dedicated themselves to thorough preparation, refining their skills on simulation courses. On Friday, he and other drivers finally had the opportunity to experience the track firsthand through walk-throughs.

Reflecting on his initial impressions, Mosack told CBS News, "I feel okay. There are definitely some corners where a throttle hanger or brake failure could spell trouble, but you just try to go into it and not dwell on that."

In the bustling atmosphere of Grant Park, dedicated crews position their racing vehicles for some of the final rounds of inspections. Analisa Novak/CBS News

Drivers were scheduled to have their first and only chance to practice and drive the track just 50 minutes before the command to start engines was given for the cup qualifying round.

NASCAR Cup Series driver and former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button, who has driven courses across the world, ranked the Chicago course he saw on simulation above races he competed in Monaco and Singapore. He said there are several challenges he saw including several 90-degree corners on the track.

"It's a challenging track. You got to throw the bumps into it, you've got the overpasses. It's gonna be tough for us to learn in 50 minutes. You know, to have confidence in the car and the track to push it and break where we think we can break," he said.

While the event represents a breath of fresh air to the sport, some Chicagoans view it as a headache as street closures were expected to cause traffic backups during a busy Fourth of July weekend. The race came as the city was grappling with poor air quality in the days leading up to the event due to wafting smoke from Canadian wildfires.

General admission tickets started at $269, with the event projected to generate over $113 million in economic impact and more than $3 million in tax revenue for the city of Chicago.

Amid Formula One's rapid expansion within the United States, NASCAR aims to replicate the success of hosting a grand event in one of America's largest metropolitan cities, while also attracting new fans to the sport. Longtime fans like Daniel Blaufman from New Hampshire and Mike McGowan from South Carolina recognize and appreciate the significance of the race.

Fans like Daniel Blaufman from New Hampshire and Mike McGowan sit outside the gated entry, hoping to catch a glimpse of the preparations on Friday. Analisa Novak/CBS News

Eagerly anticipating the event, they sat outside the gated entry, hoping to catch a glimpse of the preparations on Friday.

For Blaufman, a first-time visitor to Chicago, this race represents a pivotal moment, signifying a new direction for the sport — and its fans.

"I think it's showing that we are able to do more than one thing. That we aren't just left turns or even road courses," Blaufman said.