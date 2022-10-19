Bailey, the Giraffe, gives birth to second calf at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs

Another giraffe baby was born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Look who was a new mom on Wednesday afternoon!

Bailey, the giraffe, gave birth to her second calf during the morning, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs was proud to confirm. This was her second calf.

The zookeepers helped get the baby on its feet just after 11:30 a.m.

Bailey is a 10-year-old reticulated giraffe. The calf's dad is Kalid. There are 16 reticulated giraffe in the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo herd. The newborn brings the herd to 17.

Giraffe pregnancies typically range between 14 and 16 months. Wednesday was Bailey's fifteenth month to the day.

"Giraffe calves can be fragile, so we try to encourage people to be realistic about the risks while they enjoy the excitement of the hope we know giraffe calves bring to so many," said Jason Bredahl in the press release, African Rift Valley animal care manager. "We're optimistic that advances in medicine, like the availability of giraffe plasma and stem cell treatments, will help us navigate any medical needs the calf may have."

Ahead of her labor, Bailey was moved to a sand stall on Sep. 19, which the zoo staff said it anticipated was the earliest date Bailey could go into labor.