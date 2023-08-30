Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says 2-year-old Amur Tiger, Mila, has died

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Toronto Zoo announced Wednesday the tragic loss of 2-year-old female Amur tiger, Mila. She reportedly died on Friday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, according to a press release.

Officials say the tiger moved to the zoo back in March 2023, after showing signs of being ready for her own space away from her mother.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The tiger reportedly came to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on a future breeding recommendation.

"She was making such great progress with us," said Rebecca Zwicker, animal care manager in Asian Highlands at CMZoo. "She was a feisty and intelligent tiger, and the team had been patiently and consistently training with her to help her settle in and feel comfortable in indoor and outdoor spaces behind the scenes. She was getting so close to being out where guests could see her. We were excited to introduce her to our community and for people to fall in love with her here, just as they had in Toronto."

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The zoo says the tiger suffered a severe spinal injury that led to her death after slipping off a waist-high bench.