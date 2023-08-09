Watch CBS News
Local News

Cherry Hills Village Police Department seeks armed suspects entering unlocked vehicles, unsecured homes

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Cherry Hills Village Police Department is asking the community to be vigilant of four suspects entering unlocked cars and unsecured homes during overnight hours.

The department says the individuals are armed and dangerous and to call 911 if seen. 

Cherry Hills Village police also sends a reminder to the community:

  • Lock cars/homes
  • Take keys out of vehicles
  • Hide belongings
  • Set alarms 
  • Close garages
  • Report suspicious activity

The department says it will be increasing patrols in overnight hours. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 3:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.