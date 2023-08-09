Cherry Hills Village Police Department seeks armed suspects entering unlocked vehicles, unsecured homes

Cherry Hills Village Police Department is asking the community to be vigilant of four suspects entering unlocked cars and unsecured homes during overnight hours.

The department says the individuals are armed and dangerous and to call 911 if seen.

Cherry Hills Village police also sends a reminder to the community:

Lock cars/homes

Take keys out of vehicles

Hide belongings

Set alarms

Close garages

Report suspicious activity

The department says it will be increasing patrols in overnight hours.