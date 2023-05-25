Cherry Creek State Park road closure could impact Memorial Day crowds

During the big rain storm two weeks ago, Cherry Creek Reservoir rose 10 feet.

"Which was our largest single event increase since 1965," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Spokesperson Kara Van Hoose.

As a result, East Lake View Road washed out in two places. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants visitors to stay away.

CBS

"The road is certainly unstable underneath it and we're asking the public to please stay away. Please respect our closed signs," said Van Hoose.

It's a reminder Rangers want to get out now because Memorial Day weekend is one of their busiest times of the year. Rangers will be stretched thin and can't prevent you from hurting yourself by disobeying their barricades.

They also want visitors to know that East Lake View Road is the only road that connects the east and west sides of the park. So if you want to go between the two, you will need to exit the park and take Dam Road, but because it will be so busy if you try that Memorial Day weekend you may not get back in.

CBS

"Maybe just pick which side you are going to be visiting. Whether it's the west side or the east side and maybe just stick to that side of the park while you are recreating," said Van Hoose.

Thursday the park's stakeholders and partners came out to inspect the damage. CPW says they too are still assessing the true impact of the washout but they know this road won't be open any time soon.

CBS

"It's certainly not a short-term project for us. It will be closed for a while," said Van Hoose.

The east boat docks are also closed because of flooding damage so if you want to boat this weekend you will need to go to the west side of the park.