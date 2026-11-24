The Cherry Creek School District Board of Education has received the results of an independent operational review identifying 38 findings related to governance, financial management, procurement, and personnel practices. District officials say work undertaken over the past 10 months has already addressed or begun addressing 33 of them.

The review was conducted by consulting firm Plante Moran. The school board commissioned the review in February 2026 following the resignation of the former superintendent to rebuild public trust.

The firm was selected in June through a competitive process to examine district governance and oversight, internal controls, purchasing practices, hiring and promotion procedures, and transparency with employees and the community.

The review covers July 2023 through June 2026. It found high priorities in governance and culture, finance and accounting, procurement and contract management, and personnel practices.

Board President Anne Egan said the board began strengthening policies and procedures well before receiving the review's findings.

"At the same time, we did not wait for these findings to begin taking action," Egan said.

Since February, the board has revised purchasing policies to require legal review of all contracts and lowered the financial threshold at which contracts require board approval. It also strengthened conflict-of-interest policies related to procurement and adopted a balanced budget aligned with district priorities.

The board plans to finalize a new policy addressing nepotism and related conflicts of interest next month, Egan said.

Interim Superintendent Jennifer Perry, who took the position in February, said her administration has focused on improving district culture, strengthening accountability and refocusing staff efforts on the district's strategic plan.

Changes include increased oversight of travel and spending, personnel changes, reduced reliance on outside consultants, and more frequent communication with employees and community members.

Perry also has initiated listening sessions with school and department leaders as part of an effort to rebuild relationships and reinforce the district's vision of being "Dedicated to Excellence."

"Those findings both validate the actions that we have taken to date and underscore that the work is ongoing," Perry said.

She added that the district has a responsibility to provide students with an excellent education while ensuring public resources are managed responsibly.

The report also includes feedback and allegations collected from various sources, many of them anonymous. Two findings reference those allegations, but Plante Moran cautioned that it reached "no conclusion regarding their accuracy, validity, or legal significance."

District officials emphasized that the operational review is separate from the district's annual financial audit, which was presented to the board earlier this month.

The firm was selected in June through a competitive process to examine district governance and oversight, internal controls, purchasing practices, hiring and promotion procedures, and transparency with employees and the community.