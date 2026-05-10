As asthma counts for most health-related school absences, Colorado school districts are getting prepared

Nothing keeps kids out of school more than asthma. That's the case in Colorado and across the country.

"It's the number one chronic health condition leading to absenteeism for students," said Brenna Salas, the school nurse for West Middle School in the Cherry Creek School District. "If it's not well controlled, if they don't have what they need, they can't breathe, which makes it nearly impossible to be in class."

Just ask middle school student Elliot Hornstein.

"I'm scared if I have- if something does happen," Hornstein said.

Luckily, she goes to West Middle School. Salas says they have always made sure students like Hornstein are safe to learn here.

"We do have inhalers here in the clinic that are student-specific or in emergency situations," Salas said. "We have standing orders for an inhaler that we can use to support students. Outside of that, it's working with the families to receive the orders and get the students the medication that they need. Sometimes we're letting parents know for the first time that they should have their student evaluated for asthma."

West Middle School nurse Brenna Salas, right, talks to a student about asthma. The Cherry Creek School District, of which West Middle School is a part, is one of 24 school districts in Colorado that has earned special recognition for its education and preparation surrounding asthma. CBS

Salas says asthma is a bigger problem than many may realize, especially since the COVID pandemic of 2020. She says at West, alone, at least 8% of their students have asthma. That's why she's glad CCSD worked with Children's Hospital Colorado to make sure all their schools are asthma safe.

To earn the special recognition, schools had to demonstrate they can maximize the delivery of school health services, build asthma education for staff, students, and families, provide healthy school environments, and manage physical education and physical activity.

"It's a great representation of, especially in Cherry Creek, what the nurses do every day to provide students with a safe environment for them to thrive," Salas said.

Hornstein says she's just thankful for nurses like Salas, who make coming to school safe for her.

"We have like a good nurse's office where I can always go to if I need help. And then also they make me feel safe," she said.

A total of 24 Colorado school districts earned recognition this year, including all 28 Thompson School District schools.