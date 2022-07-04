Cherry Creek Arts Festival returns to Denver, draws artists from all over U.S.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival returned to Cherry Creek North in Denver during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The festival draws hundreds of artists from all over the country and the world. We spoke to an artist who traveled from Texas for the show. She says the pandemic was tough on the art world like everything else. But the industry is bouncing back in a big way now, and not necessarily how people might expect.

"People were so excited to get back out and to see art, buy art," an artist said. "Thinking about their Zoom backgrounds now, it's funny how it's great for artists, since [people] are back at the festival."

This was the festival's thirty-first year.

As always, it was free and open to the public.