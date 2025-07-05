Cherry Creek Arts Festival celebrates 34 years of creativity, family, and craft in Denver

The 34th annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival returns to the streets of Cherry Creek North this July 4 to 6, bringing with it a vibrant mix of creativity, community, and craftsmanship to Denver.

Featuring 260 juried artists from across the country, this year's festival promises an unforgettable lineup of fine art, live music, and local eats -- all with free admission.

From textiles and woodwork to jewelry and repurposed materials, the festival celebrates a wide range of artistic mediums. For artist Terry Evans, it's more than just another show -- it's a tradition deeply rooted in growth and connection.

"I applied the first year and got accepted," Evans recalls. "Now, more than 50 years into my career, I know I have more pieces in the Denver area than anywhere else."

Originally from Kansas City, Terry has taken his art around the world -- but he always makes time for Cherry Creek. And so does his daughter, Leah Evans. She was just 8 weeks old when she attended her first art show with her dad. Today, she's exhibiting her own textile-based work using papier mâché and reclaimed materials.

"I grew up sanding and oiling my dad's art," she said. "Now I've stitched a style all my own."

Leah Evans, right, grew up helping her dad Terry Evans, left, with his art. The two were displaying both of their art at the 34th annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival in Denver on Saturday, July 5, 2025. CBS

The father-daughter duo has returned to the festival many times over the years, side by side with hundreds of other artists who not only present their craft but share their passion and perseverance.

"I'm watching a daughter who works really hard to make a living," Terry says. "And nothing's guaranteed."