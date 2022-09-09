Watch CBS News
Check out the Wheat Ridge police stolen bikes list to claim your property

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Wheat Ridge police would like to reunite owners with stolen bikes. The final day to claim your property is Sept. 22.

The police department has a list of more than 40 stolen bikes that have been recovered. If your bike is on the list you can call the Wheat Ridge Police Department's property and evidence line: 303 235 2928.

The city may donate or sell at public auction any of the bikes that go unclaimed. 

