Chase through Fort Collins results in shots fired, 2 hospitalized

Law enforcement officers chased possible kidnappers in Fort Collins early Friday morning and it resulted in shots fired and a crash.

CBS

At 12:50 a.m. Larimer County Sheriff's deputies spotted a vehicle that matched the description in a possible kidnapping out of Weld County that was reported late Thursday. They tried to stop the vehicle but the driver led them on a chase through west Fort Collins. At the intersection of Horsetooth Road and College Avenue a deputy laid spike strips, but the driver headed right for the deputy, who fired at the driver.

At Horsetooth Road and Shields Street a man and a woman got out of the car and the driver took off again. The man was taken into custody and the woman was taken to the hospital for injuries. She was treated and released a few hours later.

Finally, near Shields Street and Davidson Drive, the driver swerved to avoid another set of spike strips and crashed into several parked cars. He was taken to the hospital with what police are calling serious injuries.